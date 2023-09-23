MUMBWA RIOTERS TO SPEND 5 YEARS IN PRISON AFTER PLEADING GUILTY TO VARIOUS OFFENSES

September 22nd, 2023

MUMBWA – Seven of the Nine accused persons who appeared in court today September 22,2023 pleaded guilty to the offences they were facing in connection to the Mumbwa riots.

The seven who pleaded guilty have been sentenced to Five years imprisonment with hard labour for male persons and simple imprisoned for female persons.

The following is the breakdown:

1. Theft: Chris Makepeshi, M/Pethias Chikwanda, M/ Mponga Hamweemba and Matildah Tabulo have all been sentenced to Five years imprisonment.

2. House breaking and Theft: Nelson Michelo, aged 26 of Phiri and Sons Compound in Mumbwa District has been sentenced to Five years imprisonment.

2. Breaking into a building and committing a felony therein: Bright Matepeta and Elizabeth Kayawe both have been sentenced to Five years imprisonment.

Meanwhile Ceaser Phiri who was jointly with the now convicts for the offence of theft has denied the charge and trial will commence on October 2, 2023.

Another accused person Mapenzi Situmbeko who was jointly charged with now convicts for breaking into a building and committing a felony therein denied the charge and trial will commence on October 2, 2023.

The matter was before Mumbwa Magistrate Philip Mpundu.

Rae Hamoonga

POLICE SPOKESPERSON