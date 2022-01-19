MUNALI MP DEMANDS FOR ACTION AGAINST TEACHERS AT MUNALI BOYS SEC SCHOOL THAT BRANDED THEMSELVES “JERABOS” AND GOT INVOLVED IN POLITICS

ACTION will be taken against some teachers at Munali Girls Secondary School who allegedly branded themselves ‘Jerabos’ and got actively involved in politics.

And Munali Boys Secondary School has received overwhelming demand for enrolment as some parents and guardians have resolved to withdraw their children from private schools to public ones seemingly due to the start of the free education policy.

Munali Member of Parliament Mike Mposha says the teachers migrated from their core duties and allegedly started recruiting members on behalf of the then governing party, the Patriotic Front, and distributed campaign materials.

Mr Mposha, who is also minister of Water Development and Sanitation, said this yesterday when he held a meeting with members of staff of Munali Boys.

-Zambia Daily Mail