MUNALI MP MPOSHA UNDER FIRE FROM ELECTORATES



By Francis Chipalo



Munali member of parliament Mike Mposha has come under fire from the electorates, with his rival and aspiring parliamenterian Thomas Sipalo describing him as a failure.



Mposha has been quoted by a named publication of having said the current Constituency Development Fund (CDF) is not enough to address community concerns in his constituency, among them, dilapidated roads.



His statement has however attracted mixed reactions from people.



Among the notable comments is one from Sipalo who has challenged the MP as to how his colleagues elsewhere are managing to undertake projects using CDF.



“The honourable has lamentably failed, four years down the line no tangible development in Munali. 2026 ku wire,” read a comment from Sipalo.



Other people have also posted similar responses to the parliamentarian, indicating that the law marker would be shown the exit door in next year’s elections.



Currently standing at about K36 million per constituency, President Hakainde Hichilema recently warned that failure to utilize CDF will be considered as an act of economic sabotage.