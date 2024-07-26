MUNDUBILE, 8 PF MPs LOSE CASE IN COURT AFTER CHALLENGING LEADERSHIP OF MILES SAMPA



The Lusaka High Court has dismissed the matter where nine Patriotic Front-PF members of Parliament are challenging the Leadership of Party President Miles Sampa.



Lusaka High Court Judge Conceptor Chinyama has dismissed the matter on grounds the plaintiffs did not attach a demand letter to their Writ of Summon.



Judge Chinyama has underlined that the plaintiffs breached Order Six rule one Sub rule two of the High Court .



She has however ruled that the plaintiffs reserve the chance to recommence their case provided they adhere to the rules of the court.