MUNDUBILE ACCUSES BALLY OF BREACHING THE CONSTITUTION

……. I think that eight months down the line, we will truly have a brutal regime, he says

Lusaka… Monday, May 9, 2021(Smart Eagles)

Leader of the opposition in Parliament Brian Mundubile has accused President Hakainde Hichilema of breaching the Constitution.

This follows the recent briefing the President held at State House which spark debate among members of the general public.

Hon Mundubile said when he featured on KFM Radio special program that Zambia has a President who puts citizens on trial using the media.

“You have a President who will go on media and begin to put the citizens on trial, indirectly issuing instructions to the police and investigative wings to follow them. These are things that have never happened before. And you have men and women who will go out there and describe the PF regime as a brutal regime. I think that eight months down the line, we will truly have a brutal regime,” he said.

“We have UPND cadres who can come to the court and brutalize people in front of the court. We have seen them follow people to police stations. These are things that we have seen. The only difference is that our friends invested heavily in propaganda.”

He accused the New Dawn Administration of coming up with petty issues whenever they are about to do something fishy.

“If there is an issue of Vedanta, they will bring the FTJ issue and everyone follows the debate…..If these people tell you to look to your left look to the right, that is where the answers are,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hon Mundubile said the resolve of the PF is to stick together, come up with a formidable opposition party that is going to offer credible checks and balances.