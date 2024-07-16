MUNDUBILE AND 9 OTHERS FILE FRESH ACTION CHALLENGING MILES SAMPA’S PRESIDENCY



JULY 15, 2024



Former Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly BRIAN MUNDUBILE and eight other Patriotic Front-PF members have filed a fresh action challenging the election of MILES SAMPA as Party President.



Mr. MUNDUBILE and eight other PF members of Parliament have pursued a fresh case against Mr. SAMPA on grounds that previous cases have been thrown out due to lack of courts’ jurisdiction or multiplicity of actions.



They have contended that due to the foregoing Mr. SAMPA has continued to hold himself as PF President despite being elected during an alleged illegal convention.



Mr. MUNDUBILE and eight other PF Parliamentarians are seeking a court’s declaration that the election of Mr. SAMPA in October 2023 is null and void.



They also want the court to declare that Mr. SAMPA breached articles 20, 46, 52, 58 and 64 of the PF Constitution by allegedly holding an illegal party convention where he was elected as Party President.



Mr. MUNDUBILE and eight other PF Parliamentarians are seeking a declaration that Mr. SAMPA’s action also contravened article 60 of the Republican Constitution.



Other PF Parliamentarians that have challenged Mr. SAMPA’s leadership are CHRISTOPHER KANGOMBE of KAMFINSA, RONALD CHITOTELA of PAMBASHE , BRIAN MUNDUBILE of MPOROKOSO, STEPHEN KAMPYONGO of SHIWANGANDU, and REMEMBER MUTALE of CHITAMBO.



Others were MULENGA FUBE of CHILUBI, MUTOTWE KAFWAYA of LUNTE , NICKSON CHILANGWA of KAWAMBWA and MUSONDA MPANKATA of LUPOSOSHI.



ZNBC