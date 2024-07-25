Mundubile calls on Hichilema to declare assets to give corruption fight direction



MPOROKOSO Member of Parliament Brian Mundubile has advised President Hakainde Hichilema to declare his assets in order to give a new direction to the fight against corruption.







Appearing in Diamond TV on Tuesday,, Mundubile stated that the President must also ensure that all his ministers declare their assets if he is to fight corruption diligently.



“Let him call his ministers to declare their assets. Deal with constitutional office bearers who are facing charges, deal with ministers who are facing corruption charges even the president must declare his assets to give a new direction to the fight against corruption,” he stated.



The law maker stated that if the President is to fight corruption effectively then he should ensure the Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) is independent.



Mundubile claimed that there is grand corruption in the UPND noting that the Patriotic Front (PF) left the country at the time it was gaining potential.



“If he genuinely wants to fight corruption he should ensure that ACC is independent and he should not protect any minister. Whatever has been revealed during the last few days was known to the president. There’s grand corruption in the UPND,” he alleged. .



“If PF were thieves, they were stealing change, the UPND are stealing capital. Figures don’t lie.”



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, July 25, 2024