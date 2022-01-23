MUNDUBILE CHALLENGES JUSTICE MINISTER TO GIVE CLEAR POSITION ON ROADMAP FOR REVIEW OF POA

Leader of the opposition in Parliament Brian Mundubile has challenged Justice Minister Mulambo Haimbe to give a clear position on when government will commence the process of reviewing the Public Order Act.

Mr. Mundubile says it will be unfortunate and regrettable for government to commence the review process without giving a clear position and involvement of stakeholders.

The Mporokoso PF Lawmaker says reviewing the Act has been one of UPND songs from opposition days and has questioned the silence being exhibited on the matter.

Mr. Haimbe last week disclosed that his Ministry is currently reviewing some laws for possible amendment and repeals among them the Penal Code, the Criminal Procedure Code, Children’s Code Bill and the Public Order Act.