MUNDUBILE CONDEMNS POLICE STORMING PF PROVINCIAL MEETING

….says ba UPND mwibipa inga amala ya mfuko…

Lusaka, Saturday (14th January 2023)

Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Brian Mundubile says the United Party for National Development – UPND has continued to act unconstitutionally.

Police on January 10, 2023, disrupted a Patriotic Front structure audit meeting in Chipata, Eastern Province claiming that the party did not have a permit to gather.

Reacting to the incidence, Mr. Mundubile who is also PF Party Presidential Candidate said the disruption of the PF Eastern Provincial Membership Audit meeting ahead of the General Conference in March 2023 was uncalled for.

He reminded the UPND that the Constitution guaranteed Fundamental Rights to persons to associate freely.

Mr. Mundubile, a renowned Lawyer, said the famous Mulundika Case was clear when it came to Public Order.

“Ordinarily, when you want to assemble as a political party, all you need to do is to notify the police and not necessarily get a permit,” he said.

Mr. Mundubile said he was surprised that the meeting was disrupted even after notifying the police in advance.

“In this particular case, the police were duly notified and yet they went ahead to disrupt a lawfully constituted meeting,” he said.

“Awe ba UPND mwibipa inga amala ya mfuko (UPND should not be as bad as the bowels of a mole,” he said.