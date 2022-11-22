MUNDUBILE -MOURNS CHIEF MABUMBA.

Tuesday, 22nd November 2022

PF Presidential Aspiring Candidate Brian Mundubile has learnt with immense sorrow and grief the untimely passing on of Chief Mabumba (VII) of the Ushi people of Mansa District, Luapula Province.

Mr. Mundubile who is also Leader of the Opposition in Parliament said the Chief will forever be missed as he was a true patriot.

He added that the Traditional Leader was a distinguished and respected leader in the Ushi land and Zambia as a whole.

Mr. Mundubile recalled that Chief Mabumba was to many citizens a father, grandfather, a friend and a good advisor.

“It is a huge loss to a lovely and jovial man who will greatly be missed by all,” he said.

Mr. Mundubile urged the people of Zambia to mourn the loss of the traditional leader with honour and dignity.

“I consol the Mabumba Family as words are not enough to share the grief and sorrow over the death of a leader I dearly cherished,” he said.

He sent a message of condolences to the people of Mansa, the royal family and the Ushi people in general on the demise of their traditional leader.

“It is more saddening that the death of the traditional leader comes at a time when he was instrumental in ending cases of child marriages in his Chiefdom,” she said.

He joined the people of Mansa in mourning Chief Mabumba and prayed that God strengthens the bereaved family.

“Chief Mabumba (VII) steadfastly steered his chiefdom to prosperity and was one of the key prominent figures in advocating for development in his chiefdom. With wisdom and foresight, he forged ever-stronger partnerships for his chiefdom with government and Cooperating Partners as he fought against early marriages among girls in his chiefdom, a vice common in many rural areas. We honour his legacy and mourn his loss alongside his family,” he said.

Brian Mundubile MEDIA Team