MUNDUBILE PREDICTS UPND LAWLESSNESS BETWEEN 2023 – 2026

Lusaka, Sunday (18th December 2022)



Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Brian Mundubile says Zambians must be mindful of trends of total lawlessness being exhibited by the UPND administration between 2023 and 2026.



Mr. Mundubile who is also PF Presidential Candidate said that there was total disregard for the rule of law as can be seen in decisions being made in the governance process in the recent past.



He said that the New Dawn Government recently announced plans to dispose of the Gulf Stream Presidential Jet and shares in Kansanshi Mine.



He said the New Dawn Government that the law was clear on the disposal of State assets under Article 210 which demanded that the decision to sale State assets must be supported by a two thirds majority vote in Parliament.

“But these two transactions were carried out without the approval of Parliament,” he said.



Mr. Mundubile added that Government recently contracted private Auditors to audit Defence and Intelligence Agencies, a move that was against the law.



“Not to talk about prolonged detention of political opponents in police custody and many other places. So clearly, when you talk about fidelity to the law and when the people that should ordinary implement the law are the ones seen to be breaking the law that is total lawlessness,” he said.

Issued by:

Brian Hapunda

Director Media

Mundubile PF Presidential Campaign Team