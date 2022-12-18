MUNDUBILE PREDICTS UPND LAWLESSNESS BETWEEN 2023 – 2026
Lusaka, Sunday (18th December 2022)
Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Brian Mundubile says Zambians must be mindful of trends of total lawlessness being exhibited by the UPND administration between 2023 and 2026.
Mr. Mundubile who is also PF Presidential Candidate said that there was total disregard for the rule of law as can be seen in decisions being made in the governance process in the recent past.
He said that the New Dawn Government recently announced plans to dispose of the Gulf Stream Presidential Jet and shares in Kansanshi Mine.
He said the New Dawn Government that the law was clear on the disposal of State assets under Article 210 which demanded that the decision to sale State assets must be supported by a two thirds majority vote in Parliament.
“But these two transactions were carried out without the approval of Parliament,” he said.
Mr. Mundubile added that Government recently contracted private Auditors to audit Defence and Intelligence Agencies, a move that was against the law.
“Not to talk about prolonged detention of political opponents in police custody and many other places. So clearly, when you talk about fidelity to the law and when the people that should ordinary implement the law are the ones seen to be breaking the law that is total lawlessness,” he said.
Issued by:
Brian Hapunda
Director Media
Mundubile PF Presidential Campaign Team
No you are scared upnd will score more achievements from 2023 -2025.bally said it, his administration will be unlocking all the rigidities soon. You will see mundubile crying everyday cz the pressure is on. He wants to be pf candidate next elections but he is not presidential material, no match. Bally is the man right now, best African leader of the year . Foriegners who live in Zambia take his policies seriously and act on pronouncements. They invest and work while some zambians politic day and night, fight bally and complain over and over, no time to work so you shall remain poor and destitute. By 2025 you will still complain and remain poor while our friends work and enjoy Zambia. They don’t even want to go back to their country cz Zambia is the place to be. Open your eyes and start to use your brain. Learn something.
He is strategically positioning himself with Mundubile. Lawlessness is what we experienced under PF. Never again shall this country be ruled by thugs and thieves Concentrate on image building of your candidate; stop dwelling on what UPND and HH are doing. We are safe under UPND and HH. We are just worried about who can take over when he has done his 2 terms. We know he will refuse to read the constitution differently to make himself a 3rd term no matter how much we plead for him to continue.