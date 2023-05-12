MUNDUBILE, US AMBASSADOR CONFER

Lusaka, Friday (May 12, 2023)

Dear compatriots, good morning.

We have the honour to inform you that we met with the Ambassador of the United States of America to the Republic of Zambia, His Excellency, Mr. Michael Gonzales, at his Residence in Lusaka.

We discussed a wide range of issues related to the role of Opposition in Parliament.

Ours is to continue providing quality checks and balances in the interest of the emancipation of the Republic of Zambia.

God bless Zambia.

Brian Mundubile Leader of the Opposition in Parliament & MP Mporokoso Constituency.