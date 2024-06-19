MUNIR TRIAL STARTS AFTER DISMISSAL OF PRELIMINARY ISSUE.

THE Lusaka Magistrate’s Court has thrown out an application in which Lumezi Member of Parliament Munir Zulu wanted it to dismiss the seditious practices charge levelled against him on account of it being duplicated.



Lusaka senior resident magistrate Faides Hamaundu dismissed Zulu’s application on grounds that the indictment was property framed and was not barred for duplicity as claimed.



The court ruled that the three counts or charges facing the independent lawmaker were in compliance with section 134 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC).

C: ZDM