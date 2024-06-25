MUNIR ZULU ADMITS UTTERING MISLEADING WORDS

Lumezi law-maker Munir Zulu has admitted having uttered words which misled his fellow legislators when he claimed that President Hakainde Hichilema would dissolve Parliament.

He has, however, denied claims that he uttered words meant to incite Zambians as he was performing his role of providing oversight on the executive.

Zulu, 36, is charged with seditious practices.

On September 6, 2023, the accused allegedly uttered seditious words on social media by claiming that “I have been reliably informed the President was going to dissolve Parliament on Friday, September 8, 2023”.

