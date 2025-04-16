Munir Zulu appeals, seeks bail pending appeal
Jailed former Lumezi Member of Parliament Munir Zulu has applied for bail pending hearing of an appeal against the one-year jail term imposed on him.
He wants to be released from Lusaka Central Correctional Facility while his appeal against last week’s judgment is being heard at the High Court.
So he’s just appealing the jail sentence and not the Magistrates Court’s finding that he was guilty. Good luck, Munir Zulu. In fact I heartly welcome the appeal so that the interpretation of a superior court is registered on the crime that has sent Munir Zulu to jail.