MUNIR ZULU CALLS FOR GOVT OFFICIALS TRAVEL BAN
…Meets UN Rapporteur
Lumezi Independent outspoken lawmaker Munir Zulu has called for travel ban of Zambian government for violating human rights.
Zulu who is in court having been arrested many times oh among other cases hate speech and seditious practices says his rights have been violated many times.
Zulu who met the visiting UN Special Envoy on Human Rights Irene Khan disclosed that he would submit names.
“My submission on those that have abused my human rights are ready. The list of names of Magistrates,judges, Police officers and lawyers being used to suffocate us is ready,” Zulu said shortly before he met the UN Rapporteur on Wednesday.
“The United Nations should get to a stage of announcing a travel barn on some individuals and even black listing them from any kind of work anywhere in the world.” He said.
The UN Human Rights Rapporteur has been in Zambia on a 10 day work visit to access the country on human rights and freedom of expression.
Ms Khan met a committee of legal at National Assembly on Wednesday and is expected to meet President Hakainde Hichilema today before concluding her visit with a press conference on Friday.
Some people and their assumption of what leadership means.
Right now the US has clamped down on aid. Folks who depend on HIV medication have only months supply available. Do you Muri think about them?
So we ban our leaders on found assertions of human rights abuse. They are in government for the next year and some months. Who deals with the immediate issues that they are addressing? Whose interest when they travel do they address? Do you in your sound mind Muri Zulu, think that the current crop of leaders are like PF regime that used travel “willy nelly” to make allowances but with little results. How are the able to afford homes that are beyond their regular income? Fleecing government and public institutions. Where is your own brother kaizer? How about the manner he conducted himself while in office. The people he assulted, the public property he damaged? In holding him accountable through the courts he ran away. Is that the kind of behaviour that the UN should endorse? You slandered public officials and waffle about the number of witnesses like that will substaniate the facts and prove your case. Like your friend Mwamba said the “proof is in the pudding”. If the number of witness will not prove your case. You will be liable.
Instead of dealing with the issues of your constituents, Muri you are an empty noise maker who can not show us what is going on in your constituence. Instead of leading those under you are stealing public resources, under your leadership. So what value do you add to the lives of Zambians? Like Sean Tembo, Muri you are a big “Zero!”. Just a noise maker who thinks that is work.
So we ban leaders on UNFOUND allegations (I meant to say)
Bwana just fight your battles alone.