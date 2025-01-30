MUNIR ZULU CALLS FOR GOVT OFFICIALS TRAVEL BAN



…Meets UN Rapporteur



Lumezi Independent outspoken lawmaker Munir Zulu has called for travel ban of Zambian government for violating human rights.





Zulu who is in court having been arrested many times oh among other cases hate speech and seditious practices says his rights have been violated many times.





Zulu who met the visiting UN Special Envoy on Human Rights Irene Khan disclosed that he would submit names.



“My submission on those that have abused my human rights are ready. The list of names of Magistrates,judges, Police officers and lawyers being used to suffocate us is ready,” Zulu said shortly before he met the UN Rapporteur on Wednesday.





“The United Nations should get to a stage of announcing a travel barn on some individuals and even black listing them from any kind of work anywhere in the world.” He said.





The UN Human Rights Rapporteur has been in Zambia on a 10 day work visit to access the country on human rights and freedom of expression.



Ms Khan met a committee of legal at National Assembly on Wednesday and is expected to meet President Hakainde Hichilema today before concluding her visit with a press conference on Friday.