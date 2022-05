MUNIR ZULU CONFIDES WITH SEAN TEMBO AND SAYS THE FUTURE IS SET

Outspoken Lumezi Independent member of Parliament Munir Zulu has confided with opposition PeP president Sean Tembo.

The two have confirmed meeting at undisclosed location.

“It’s Good to be in the midst of the wise!!!

The future is SET,” Munir Zulu remarked of their meeting.

Tembo has been a strong critic of President Hakainde Hichilema whom he says has failed and must be voted out in 2026.

Zambian Eye,