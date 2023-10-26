Munir Zulu denies Sedition charge

INDEPENDENT LUMEZI constituency member of parliament Munir Zulu has denied persuading the citizenry to revolt against President Hakainde Hichilema when he alleged that the Head of State intended to call for an early poll upon dissolving parliament.

Zulu has been indicted for Seditious practices contrary to Section 57(1)(b) as read with Section 60(1)(e) of the Penal Code chapter 87 of the Zambian laws.

It is alleged that on September 6, 2023 Zulu who was seemingly under the influence, uttered seditious words on social media when he claimed he had reliable information that President Hakainde Hichilema would dissolve parliament on September 8, 2023 after addressing parliament and that he was going to call for early elections.

It is alleged that Zulu’s utterances were calculated to incite violence or any offence prejudicial to public order in disturbance of public peace when he alerted Zambians to prepare for campaigns following the dissolution of parliament.

Appearing before Lusaka Magistrate Trevor Kasanda Zulu pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate Kasanda adjourned the case to November 28 for commencement of trial.

By Mwaka Ndawa

Kalemba