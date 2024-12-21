MUNIR ZULU FOUND WITH CASE… vows to call 50 witnesses to aid his defense

MUNIR ZULU FOUND WITH CASE



…..Lumezi Law-maker was facing two counts of seditious practices.



LUMEZI Member of Parliament Munir Zulu has been found with a case to answer in a matter he is charged with two counts of seditious practices.





Lusaka magistrate Fydes Hamaundu said from the evidence adduced, a prima facie case had been made out against the independent law-maker.





After being placed on his defence, the accused’s lawyers informed the court that their client would call 50 witnesses to aid his defence.





The matter was adjourned to next month, January 20 for opening of defence.





Zulu is accused of claiming that President Hakainde Hichilema directed the Inspector General of Police and Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security to eliminate him and others unnamed, allegedly to incite discontent among Zambians.



ZDM