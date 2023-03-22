Charles Milupi Writes:
POLITICAL LUMPENS WILL NOT DISTRACT US FROM THE NEW DAWN GOVT’S WELL-THOUGHT INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT AGENDA
I have seen a video from a press conference, in which Lumezi Independent member of parliament, Hon. Munir Zulu, in the company of Chilubi PF member of parliament, Hon. Mulenga Fube, is making very serious falsehoods against my person, bordering on corruption relating to the execution of my ministerial duties.
Hon. Zulu has made three allegations against me and these being that :
1. In my capacity as Minister of Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development, I received a bank transfer of US$250,000.00 from a company he has not mentioned;
2. I am appearing at the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) for the past two weeks and;
3. The Road Development Agency board of directors chairperson, again by bank transfer, gave me US$150,000.00 two days before his appointment.
I must categorically state that these are false and baseless allegations.
From a collective point of view, the New Dawn administration will continue on its agenda to upgrade our core road network using the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model of financing. No amount of political slander will distract us from this objective, which we are now collectively actualizing in a highly transparent and accountable manner.
Therefore, for peddling politically-inspired falsehoods against me, and by further directing a personal attack at me using the African Parliamentary Network Against Corruption (APNAC) as a guise, Mr Munir Zulu will have to prove all those allegations against me in the courts of law. You will be updated as usual.
For this reason, I am putting up a team of lawyers so that the people who have raised these allegations can answer in the courts of law.
Let me also state here that I am not above reproach as Charles Milupi. If I have committed any wrongdoing in the execution of my public mandate, I am ready and should be liable to face the consequences.
This matter must be resolved in a transparent and public manner. The infrastructure minister is right to seek legal redress. This will accord Mr. Munir Zulu the opportunity to prove his allegations of corruption.
The integrity of the two ministers is at stake. I am not so sure about the integrity of Mr. Munir Zulu as his record so far leaves much to be desired. However, his allegations are serous and cannot be dismissed offhand.
