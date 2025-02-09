MUNIR ZULU MOCKS MUSOKOTWANE, MILUPI AND NELLY MUTI AS HE DESCRIBE CDF AS SCAM

MUNIR ZULU MOCKS MUSOKOTWANI, MILUPI AND NELLY MUTI AS HE DESCRIBE CDF AS SCAM.





My Simple response to my very good friend and Brother the Honorable Member of Parliament for Nalolo Constituency.

Hon Imanga Wamunyima and I are very close but I am one of those that believe and know that CDF is a scam.



Honourable should have known that the pictures I have posted are for a bridge in western province! A province that has given birth to the current finance minister, Infrastructure minister and the current Speaker of the National Assembly of Zambia. Compare the so called CDF bridge in western province to that of King Lubosi Imwiko 11 bridge that had no mention of cdf to it… CDF is a scam