By Edwin Mbulo in Livingstone

FORMER Nkana PF member of parliament Luxon Kazabu has asked Lumezi Independent lawmaker Munir Zulu to sober up and not demean the highly honourable institution of the land.

In his debate on the Anti-Corruption Commission on Wednesday, Zulu who was repeatedly cautioned to redirect his debate and subsequently curtailed from further debate from deputy Speaker Malungo Chisangano said: “Then we are corrupt in this House.”

He had earlier called the ACC corrupt and urged the House to instead debate disbanding the commission instead of approving its budgetary allocation for 2022.

But Kazabu, who also served as livestock and fisheries deputy minister, said he was in shock to hear Zulu say the members of parliament are all corrupt.

“This is the price we pay for allowing cadres to seat in the chambers. There is a difference between a leader and a cadre. A cadre needs to be led. The statement he issued has demeaned that highly respected institution of parliament. You can’t call parliament corrupt. You mean we have entrusted an institution that cannot offer any meaningful oversights in the Executive? You mean we have a corrupt institution that will disburse resources to our various ministries?” he wondered. “No, the young man needs to sober up. He must know that he does not carry the title of Honourable for nothing. It is because he sits in a chamber, in parliament that is regarded an honourable House. Yes some may not but one must know that the moment one enters that House he or she must behave.”

Kazabu added that he was personally at loss as to where Zambia was headed with such type of members of parliament like Zulu.

He said there was a big contrast with former Lumezi members of parliament.

“We must point out the wrongs when and if they happen. You can’t demean parliament to that extent,” said Kazabu.