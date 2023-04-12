MUNIR ZULU, NZOVU GREET DURING SERENJE CAMPAIGNS

Lumezi MP (Independent) Hon. Munir Zulu MP stopped over in Serenje to greet UPND MP and Minister of Green Economy and Environment Hon. Eng. Collins Nzovu, MP during campaigns for the April 20, 2023, Muchinda Ward By-election.

Mr. Zulu says Mr. Nzovu is an elder brother in politics and outside politics.

The by-election emanated from the resignation of PF Councilor Doris Ikona who was also Serenje Vice-Council Chairperson.

Candidates include Patriotic Front – PF’s Mike Chikubula, Wezi Kaonga of the Leadership Movement, Rodwell Kunda of Socialist Party (SP) and UPND’s Thomas Phiri.

Campaigns in the ward had earlier recorded violence with the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) warning that it would not hesitate to take action should abuse of the Electoral Code of Conduct continue.