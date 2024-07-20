Munir Zulu questions govt’s silence on Levy Ngoma’s ‘tifyanta’ remarks

Munir questions govt’s silence on Ngoma’s ‘tifyanta’ remarks

By Chinoyi Chipulu

Independent Lumezi Member of Parliament Munir Zulu is wondering why the government and law enforcement agencies have been quiet over presidential advisor Levy Ngoma’s ‘tifyanta’ remarks.

Zulu said Ngoma uttered these remarks in a bid to silence any opposing views from opposition parties.

Zulu said during urgent matters without notice that police have not issued any statement on this matter

"Madam Speaker, a few days ago the…