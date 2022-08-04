MUNIR ZULU REPORTS UPND OFFICIALS FOR FABRICATING DOCUMENTS

LUMEZI MP, Hon. Munir Zulu, has reported two UPND Officials who he alleges have fabricated documents against him.

These are documents relating to his qualifications as G12.

He holds a Cambridge International Certificate, which is an equivalent of ECZ G12.

Media Notice

I wish to Inform members of the press that today 04/08/2022 at 11:00hrs. I will be at chelstone Police station to lodge in a complaint against two known individuals for bringing my name into disrepute with a confirmation letter which is unknown to myself and purely with intent to defame myself.



I have had enough and it’s time I take the criminal route to deter the would be offenders. Transport refund will be provided. I remain MZ and I thank you.

Munir Zulu did Cambridge International Certificate which is an equivalent of the ECZ G12 Certificate.