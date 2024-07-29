MUNIR ZULU TO GENARATE ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE VIDEO TO IMPLICATE STATE HOUSE OFFICIALS ON JJ ABDUCTION



By Charles Chishala



Sources within the Patriotic Front (PF) have revealed that Munir Zulu, MP for Lumezi Constituency, is currently collaborating with software engineering experts to create a fake Artificial Intelligence (AI) video.



The video aims to implicate State House officials Levy Ngoma and Clayson Hamasaka in the abduction of Petauke MP JJ Banda.



According to the sources, Zulu plans to present the fabricated video to Speaker of Parliament Nelly Mutti, demanding the arrest of the two officials.



This move is intended to embarrass President Hakainde Hichilema.