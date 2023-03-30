MUNIR ZULU TO JOIN PROTESTERS TOMORROW

Lumezi Member of Parliament Munir Zulu has told Parliament that he will be one of the protesters tomorrow.

Police Inspector General Lemmy Kajoba has warned against lawlessness during the hosting of the Democracy Summit.

Earlier today, Renowned Media Trainer Herbert Macha posted on Facebook that protesters are free to protest in a functional democracy.

Leader of opposition in Parliament Brian Mundubile on Friday last week disclosed that 50 opposition Members of Parliament are planning to stage a protest against the forthcoming Second Summit for Democracy which they believe is meant to advocate for LGBTIQ- rights.

But UPND Deputy Secretary General Getrude Imenda has described plans by the 50 lawmakers as petty and has advised the opposition to focus on providing credible checks and balances.

Zambia is co-hosting the second summit for democracy, together with 4 other countries where more than 15 African countries are expected to participate.