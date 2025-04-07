MUNIR ZULU TO LOSE HIS SEAT AFTER BEING SENTENCED TO 12 MONTHS IMPRISONMENT
According to Article 71 a Member of Parliament who has been convicted and imprisonment for a term exceeding six months loses his seat.
Munir Zulu has been sent to jail for 12 months which simply means his seat is likely to go for a by-election.
Of course if he appeals the situation can be delayed, especially if he is even given bail pending an appeal.
Milupi’s “we have the numbers in Parliament “ talk, coming to fruition.He knew the verdict in advance!!!
UPND one party state on the horizon.The rigging plan is working!!!