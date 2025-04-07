MUNIR ZULU TO LOSE HIS SEAT AFTER BEING SENTENCED TO 12 MONTHS IMPRISONMENT

1

MUNIR ZULU TO LOSE HIS SEAT AFTER BEING SENTENCED TO 12 MONTHS IMPRISONMENT
According to Article 71 a Member of Parliament who has been convicted and imprisonment for a term exceeding six months loses his seat.



Munir Zulu has been sent to jail for 12 months which simply means his seat is likely to go for a by-election.


Of course if he appeals the situation can be delayed, especially if he is even given bail pending an appeal.



TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!!!

  1. Milupi’s “we have the numbers in Parliament “ talk, coming to fruition.He knew the verdict in advance!!!

    UPND one party state on the horizon.The rigging plan is working!!!

