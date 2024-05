MUNIR ZULU’S BEHAVIOR UNBECOMING, SAYS GOVERNMENT AFTER HIS ARREST

Police this morning apprehended Lumezi Independent member of parliament Munir Zulu from Maina Soko Military Hospital over some remarks he’s been making that people from Southern Province will not be allowed in Eastern Province.

Zulu was later taken to Lusaka Central Police Station, where he was detained while awaiting release on police bond…

NEWSDIGGERS