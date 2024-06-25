MUNIR ZULU’S CASE CONTINUES TODAY

ZULU’S CASE CONTINUES TODAY

Lumezi Constituency MP, Munir Zulu, has denied charges of seditious practices, stating that his remarks were misinterpreted and taken out of context. Zulu, an independent MP, is accused of uttering seditious remarks on September 6, 2023, alleging that President Hakainde Hichilema would dissolve parliament and call for an early election.

In his defense, Zulu claimed that his remarks were directed at his fellow MPs, urging them to attend the presidential address, and not meant for the public. He emphasized that his role as an MP is to provide oversight and speak out against injustices, not to incite violence or rebellion.

Zulu also clarified that he had no intention of stirring up rebellion among the citizenry, as he swore his loyalty to the President and the Constitution. He emphasized that his criminal record is immaculate, with no history of inciting riots or causing public discomfort.

The lawmaker also questioned the charges against him, stating that the section cited on the charge sheet lacks the ingredients of the offense he is alleged to have committed.

The defense continues today, with 50 witnesses expected to testify in support of Zulu’s case.