MUNIR ZULU’S COURT DOCUMENTS AGAINST SPEAKER DISAPEAR AT COURT

Independent Member of Parliament for Lumezi Constituency Munir Zulu’s challenge against the suspension from parliament has hit a setback. His court documents filed against the Speaker to suspend him for thirty days have mysteriously disappeared at Court.

In his court documents, Zulu asked the court to declare as illegal the Speaker’s decision to suspend him for thirty days abrogating the National Assembly standing orders. He cites the standing orders and says he should have been suspended for fourteen days instead.