MUNSHYA URGES AUSTRALIAN AND NEW ZEALAND INVESTORS TO EXPLORE MINING SECTOR



Zambia’s High Commissioner to Australia and New Zealand, Dr Elias Munshya, has called on prospective investors from the two countries to inject their resources into Zambia’s mining sector.



He highlighted Zambia’s transparent business environment and its status as Africa’s second-largest copper producer, emphasizing the new potential for exploration and development.



Dr. Munshya also pointed out Zambia’s strategic geographical position at the heart of Southern Africa and its stability, making it a prime investment destination.



He made these remarks during a dinner discussion with the Australian Club, which brought together various business and industry leaders in Melbourne.



Meanwhile, the President of the Australian African Chamber of Commerce, Duncan Harris, confirmed that numerous companies in Australia are keenly interested in exploring and capitalizing on investment opportunities in Zambia and across Africa.



This information was contained in a statement issued to Byta FM Zambia News by Charles Mucholo, First Secretary–Press and Public Relations at the Zambia High Commission in Australia and New Zealand.