MUNYAULE ZAMBIA FACEBOOK ADMIN CHANDA NONDE ARRESTED BY ZICTA AND ZAMBIA POLICE

By Admin.
MUNYAULE ZAMBIA ADMIN CHANDA NONDE ARRESTED BY ZICTA AND ZAMBIA POLICE.
THe guy was behind the propaganda that Chipo Mwanawasa is pregnant and all the people he was accusing of being responsible.
PoliSince his arrest two days ago, there have been no fresh posts on the page!
Hmmmmmmm.
These arrest are too much.
At best, this should be a civil case.
Anyway, only Chipo and whoever was boning her know the truth. The absence of pregnancy right now do not clear anyone. The truth will come out one day. After all, a man is a man. And some men are big liars, so kaya.
Vote like they do in Southern province.
Vote wisely in 2026.