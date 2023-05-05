MURDERED IN COLD BLOOD…PUSHED OUT OF MOVING CAR AND RUN OVER BY FRIEND

A 21-year-old man of Serenje district has allegedly been murdered in cold by a colleague who pushed him out of a moving vehicle and later ran over him, crushing his head.

Lebson Kunda is believed to have picked a quarrel with Ray Chunga, which later became fatal after Mr Kunda, the now deceased was pushed out of a moving vehicle.

The death of Mr Kunda is believed to have been reported as a Road Traffic Accident, but investigations revealed that it was a murder.

Police have since launched a manhunt for Mr Chunga who is currently on the run.

Central Province Commissioner of police David Chileshe who confirmed the sad news said it occured on Tuesday around 15:00 hours at Koffi Kinda area in Serenje district.

“A man identified as Mr Kunda, aged 21 of Chibale area in Serenje District, died after being pushed out of a moving vehicle, which later ran over him by Mr Ray Chunga.The case was initially reported as an RTA until investigations revealed that it was in fact a murder case.”

“It was established that the duo had a quarrel which led to the assailant pushing his colleague out of the moving vehicle and he ran over him and crushed his head. The victim died on the spot,” he said.