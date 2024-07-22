MUSA MWENYA IS EQUALLY CORRUPT, WANTED TO BE BRIBED $3 Million- Kankoyo MP Heartson Mabeta

MP Heartson Mabeta Accuses Musa Mwenye of Seeking Irregular Compensation in KCM/CEC Case

Lusaka, July 21, 2024

Heartson Mabeta, the Member of Parliament for Kankoyo Constituency, has leveled serious allegations against outgoing Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Chairman Musa Mwenye. Mabeta accused Mwenye of attempting to secure an irregular $3 million commission in a high-profile case involving Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) and Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC).

In a scathing statement released on social media, Mabeta alleged that Mwenye sought a High Court order for KCM to pay CEC $33 million, from which Mwenye allegedly aimed to pocket a $3 million commission. Mabeta further claimed that Mwenye’s actions intimidated High Court Judge Charles Kafunda and disrupted an out-of-court agreement between KCM and its creditors.

“I just hope Uncle Musa Mwenye will one day be able to also talk about how I defeated him over him demanding for the High Court to order KCM to pay Copperbelt Energy (CEC) $33 million so that he could also get a $3 million commission and intimidated High Court Judge Charles Kafunda, hence collapsing the out-of-court agreement between KCM and all its creditors when he was still the ACC board chairman,” Mabeta wrote.

These allegations come on the heels of Mwenye’s public resignation speech, where he called for greater transparency and accountability in public office and the fight against corruption. Mwenye had emphasized the need for all public officials to declare their assets and be transparent in their financial dealings.

Mabeta’s accusations cast a shadow over Mwenye’s recent statements, raising questions about the integrity of the former ACC Chairman. As the accusations gain traction, the public and officials alike await Mwenye’s response to these serious claims.