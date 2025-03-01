“MUSA MWENYA’S SELECTIVE AMNESIA: A CASE OF FORGOTTEN PROMISES”



By Timmy



Musa Mwenye, the former Anti-Corruption Commission Board Chairperson, has made some startling remarks about Zambia’s ranking as the 6th poorest country in the world. While his concerns are valid, it’s surprising to see him speak out on issues he once promised to tackle, but failed to deliver on.





During his tenure, Mwenye was given the mandate to fight corruption, but unfortunately, he fell short of expectations. It’s ironic that he’s now speaking out against the same issues he was supposed to address.





The fact that Zambia is rich in natural resources but struggles with poverty is a stark reminder of the mismanagement of the past. The PF government, which was in power from 2015 to 2021, bears responsibility for this state of affairs. However, with the New Dawn government, led by President Hakainde Hichilema, there’s a renewed sense of hope.





President Hichilema is working tirelessly to turn things around, and the results are already beginning to show. The ranking will undoubtedly improve with the next evaluation, which will be wholly under the New Dawn government.





Mwenye’s revelations about companies with Zambian shareholders secretly taking out $2.5 billion from the country and sending it to Asia between 2021 and 2023 are alarming. However, it’s essential to acknowledge that this is a symptom of a broader problem – one that requires a comprehensive solution.





Rather than pointing fingers, Mwenye should reflect on his own role in the fight against corruption. His selective amnesia is a disservice to the Zambian people, who deserve better.





Let’s focus on supporting the New Dawn government’s efforts to revamp the economy and ensure that Zambia’s natural resources benefit its citizens. The time for empty rhetoric is over; it’s time for action.





