Musa Mwenye Says Current Constitution Reform Process Worse Than Bill 10

FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL SAYS CURRENT CONSTITUTION REFORM PROCESS WORSE THAN BILL 10

Former Attorney General Musa Mwenye has described the current constitutional amendment as worse compared to the Bill 10 process and has urged its halt in favor of a more comprehensive approach.

Speaking on Friday’s edition of “let the People Talk” program on Phoenix FM, Mr. Mwenye observes that the current process lacks room for broad based consultations, rendering it unusual.

He has criticized the 13 unveiled clauses and the content of the roadmap as insufficient, noting that critical information supporting the proposed clauses such as article 68(2)(b), which seeks to increase the number of nominated members of parliament is absent.

Mr. Mwenye warns that the move behind this article is dangerous, as it does not reveal the true agenda behind and has the potential to erode the principle of a two-third majority in the national assembly, which could create a loophole for political powers in decision-making.

He further points out that the published roadmap contradicts the need for inclusive consultations with stakeholders, expressing concern that a government driven and controlled amendment does not represent the people’s aspirations.

PHOENIX NEWS