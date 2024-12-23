Musamba at it again, Punishing the victim



Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba Wrote;





On the eve of the Kawambwa by-election, the Opposition received a credible report that the UPND team led by Minister of Green Economy and Environment, Mike Mposha was camped at a school where they were collecting voters cards and NRCs from voters at a fee.



This act is illegal and amounts to electoral fraud.



Hon. Mumbi Phiri decided to verify and found Mposha ready handed.





But the Zambia Police are not interested in Mposha’s crimes but are focusing on Mumbi Phiri’s alleged tresspass, and not the exposed and established electoral irregularities.