Musenge claims that if given an opportunity to form govt, his new party would ensure that every Zambian has at least one decent meal per day

MUSENGE PROMISES ONE DECENT MEAL PER-DAY FOR EVERY ZAMBIAN

Mwenya Musenge claims that if given an opportunity to form government, his new party would ensure that every Zambian has at least one decent meal per day.

Musenge said he has formed a political party, Advocates for People’s Prosperity (APP) whose focus he says is to address the high poverty levels in the country, saying the promise for every Zambian to eat one egg per day has not been realized.

“It is government’s responsibility to look at the welfare of vulnerable people in society. Government has money to execute this responsibility, it’s just that there’s financial mismanagement and misplacement of priorities. And because of that the vision of every Zambian eating one egg per day has not been realised. And if given the opportunity to be in government APP would ensure that citizens have at least one decent and nutritious meal, even… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/musenge-promises-one-decent-meal-per-day-to-every-zambian/