MUSEVENI STILL WONDERING HOW PRESIDENT LUNGU LOST.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni yesterday told Uganda 24s that he still can’t believe how the former Zambian President lost the elections despite ‘all the political lessons I taught him’. “I think people didn’t just love him the way Ugandans love me or he had no political tactics. I taught him how to retain power but he still lost”.