Museveni’s son General Muhoozi has revealed his interest in Nigerian singer Ayra Starr

General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the son of the Ugandan President, has revealed his interest in Nigerian singer Ayra Starr.

Muhoozi, who is also the Chief of Defence Forces in Uganda, took to X to write: “My late Grandfather… Mzee Amos gave me permission to get any woman on earth! I will capture that girl… Ayra Starr.”

In another tweet, he suggested that a special TV program should be launched in his honour so that Ugandan women can see how handsome he is.