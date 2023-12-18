Music artists on empowerment journey of a lifetime as Bally answers their call

President Hakainde Hichilema has pledged to help set music studios for artistes as a way of promoting their talents and music skills.

And that is just a icing on the cake as the Head of State of state further offered to donate K400,000 towards the creation of an artist fund while offering the creatives other solutions to challenges that they may face.

Yesterday, President Hichilema received a visit from music artists in the company of delegation from the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Arts, Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprises and Local government and urban development ministry.

The artist poured their hearts out as they highlighted challenges and emphasised their role in communicating the progress made by Government through their skills.

President Hichilema, in his address, urged artists to diversify their portfolios, commending those engaging in activities like farming and carpentry. He underscored the need for skill enhancement and suggested sponsoring artists to study abroad, emphasizing the importance of seizing opportunities for development.

The President proposed the establishment of an artist fund, fueled by donations, to finance studio creation and equipment purchase.

“We shall help set up music studios for them in order to promote their talent and music skills,” President Hichilema declared, acknowledging the pivotal role artists play in shaping public discourse.

He also suggested for annual musical festivals or competitions to select artists for sponsorships abroad ensuring fairness and avoiding accusations of bias.

President Hichilema’s support extended beyond the music industry, with President Hichilema suggesting artists accompany him on foreign trips to expose them to international opportunities.

“I also want to suggest… That when we travel around I want to travel with one these guys,” president Hichilema said as the artists filled the room with a round of applause and chants.

He said each trip could carry along a different artist from different locality in the country..

“In Xhosa they say Kubuhamba kubuhona meaning travelling teaches you a lot”

Representing the artists, UPND Music unit chaiperson Kenti Singoyi also know and Oga Kent emphasized the significance of artists as information carriers and advocates for societal development.

He lauded the government’s achievements within two years, expressing eagerness to translate these milestones into songs for public understanding.

We stand before you today not only as musicians but as young people eager to contribute to the development of our nation”

“We appeal for your support and guidance to overcome the challenges hindering our creative potential and livelihoods. Empowering us will only enable our capabilities but also enable us to play a more significant role in advocating for the ideals and accomplishment of our country.”

Minister of Small and Medium Enterprises Elias Mubanga, conveyed a commitment to shaping artists’ projects and encouraged them to bring forth innovations and business proposals in 2024.

Mubanga highlighted the ministry’s support for artists venturing beyond music, particularly into agriculture, aligning with national priorities.

And Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development permanent secretary Maambo Hamaundu urged artists to utilise opportunities at his ministries such skill development and financial support using the Constitution Development Fund.

MYSA permanent secretary Kangwa Chileshe reiterated government commitment to govern with neglecting others, including UPND youths.

He said the music artists were ready to work or provide services in the face of opportunities.

“Your children sir (President Hichilema) are saying give us the tolls and we will get the job done,”said Chileshe.

“They are not coming to the ministry with a begging bowl they are not coming to the ministry with to ask for empowerment they do not deserve, they are saying we are Zambians, we are citizens of this country we are qualified and whatever we are qualified for, we will do.”

And Chama Fumba, who is also the permanent secretary at MYSA plus a fellow music artists said challenges faced by artists was mostly in accessing financing,

However, he revealed the collaboration with National Pensions Scheme Authority (NAPSA) where artists can access loans based on their subscriptions, providing access to loans, medical cover and support during maternity for women or under unforeseen circumstances like the period of COVID-19 where they can't perform.

By Moses Makwaya

Kalemba