MUSIC DIRECTOR ADMITTED TO HOSPITAL AFTER CHURCH ENCOUNTER



A music director from Tithe and Live Ministries (TLM) has been admitted after a short illness today which came just after the praise team leading vocalist was proposed in his eyes by a new guy.





According to stories available, a man identified as Dickson Nyirongo, 27 has developed stroke after the love of his life, in his dreams, was proposed in church today during Sunday service when he was busy in tongues breaking barriers in his way.





Claps and ululations, brought Dickson back to reality. When he opened his eyes and saw the woman, the real reason he goes to church, standing before the man who was holding a ring, Dickson collapsed right away.





Congregants have confirmed that Dickson fell on the keyboard and later on the drums before his left side of the body got paralysed.





Meanwhile, Dickson has been admitted and is fighting for his life. We know it is not easy to propose to fellow congregants but please tell ladies that you love them.



