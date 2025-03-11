Music Star Usher Set to Receive Honorary Doctorate

Universities giving out honorary degrees and doctorates to Hollywood celebrities seem to have doubled in recent times.

Usher is set to receive an honorary doctorate and also deliver the keynote address at the 180th commencement at Emory University

Sometimes, some of those high-profile personalities given these honorary doctorates turn out to be a regret with some universities recalling their honorary degrees and doctorates back, such as in the case of Diddy and Howard.

The latest move is by Emory University, which has tapped Grammy-winning icon Usher Raymond IV.

Usher’s commencement speech and acceptance of his honorary doctorate of humane letters degree is set for May 12, 2025.

This R&B artist and philanthropist will take the Emory Quadrangle stage in Atlanta to inspire the next generation of graduates with wisdom that he’s learned over his decades-long music career.

In a press release, he stated:

“I have spent my life following my passion and trying to support young people as they find and follow their own passions. I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to speak to these incredible Emory students as they graduate and prepare to make their mark on the world.”

Additionally, the President of the University, Gregory L. Fenves, had this to say:

“There are few artists in the history of popular music who have innovated as ceaselessly as Usher.

Through acclaimed albums, era-defining songs, global tours, and live performances that showcase his peerless talent as a singer, songwriter, and dancer, Usher has connected profoundly with generations of fans, building a dedicated audience that continues to grow.”