MUSICIAN JAMAIKA ZED ARRESTED BY DEC FOR DRUG TRAFFICKING

Drug Enforcement Commission, has charged and arrested musician Jamaika Zed (Jackson Chikonde) for drug trafficking in 43 sachets of Cannabis weighing 84.65 grammes and 13 bottles of Codeine.

According to a statement by DEC on Wednesday, Chikonde’s “widely publicised music videos have been carrying content daring Law Enforcement Agencies and inciting members of the public to engage in activities that are contrary to national Laws.”

Chikonde, 31 of Lusaka’s Rhodespark area is detained in lawful custody pending judicial proceedings.