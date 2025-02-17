MUSICIANS PROPOSED LAWS: NON STARTER FOR NOW – Maiko Zulu

By Maiko Zulu

MUSICIANS PROPOSED LAWS: NON STARTER FOR NOW



I keep seeing the so called ‘laws’ concerning music and performance vis-a-vis ZAM.





First of all ZAM is not an Act of Parliament so their mandate starts and ends with their members.





Secondly, ZAM has technically been illegal from 2014 when National Arts Council hijacked the ZAM Constitution ignoring the wishes of members at the 2014 Lusaka Play House AGM. In a normal society, the law should have been applied and order restored.





Furthermore, the current outgoing ZAM’s election was literally stage managed with no independent electoral officials, hence the unsurprising status quo.





What needs to be sorted out even more than ZAM is the National Arts Council itself which has been operating without a board for sometime now and having the Secretariat attending to board issues.



#TheRevolutionWontBeTelevised