MUSICIANS THANK PRESIDENT HICHILEMA FOR GIVING THEM HEIFERS

Some musicians from Southern Province who did UPND songs in 2021 have thanked President Hakainde Hichilema for gifting them with a heifer (cow) each during his recent visit to his Namwala.

Eight musicians are said to have benefited tamong them, Mpande, Kadas, Kapepe, Bana Bamaunga, Gonde Culture and Munjile.

Speaking on behalf of other musicians, Charles Muleya commonly known as Jazz B says President Hichilema was clear when he gave them these heifers that it was gift meant to empower them from his personal resources.

Jazz B says Head of State emphasised that other musicians in the province and other parts of the country should not feel left out as he will continue empowering artists from his own resources.