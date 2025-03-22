Musk offers voters cash to sign state petition against ‘activist judges’

Elon Musk has promoted a cash giveaway for Wisconsin voters who sign a petition opposing what he calls “activist judges,” as former President Donald Trump continues to push back against legal rulings obstructing his agenda.

The America PAC, a pro-Trump political action committee founded by Musk, announced it would give $100 to Wisconsin voters who sign the petition ahead of the state’s Supreme Court election on April 1. The petition, which Musk reposted on his social media platform X, encourages voters to reject judges accused of rewriting laws to fit political agendas.

America PAC has endorsed conservative candidate Brad Schimel for the Wisconsin Supreme Court seat, a crucial position in the battleground state. The PAC has also launched initiatives offering financial incentives for petition signers supporting First and Second Amendment rights, including a daily $1 million lottery prize for voters in key swing states.

The Justice Department previously warned Musk and America PAC in October that their sweepstakes could violate federal law, which prohibits offering payments for voter registration.

The petition campaign follows Trump’s renewed criticism of the judiciary, particularly District Judge James Boasberg, who recently ruled against his administration’s deportation policies. Trump called for Boasberg’s impeachment, labeling him “a troublemaker and agitator,” prompting a rare public rebuke from the Supreme Court chief justice.

Federal Election Commission filings in December revealed that Musk, the world’s richest person and Trump’s top donor, contributed $238 million to America PAC.