MUSLIM SOCIAL AND WELFARE TRUST URGES RELIGIOUS GROUPINGS TO SUPPORT VULNERABLE COMMUNITIES

The Muslim Social and Welfare Trust has appealed to religious organizations in Zambia to join hands with the government in improving the lives of vulnerable citizens.

Trust representative Jousuf Mseteka emphasized the need for religious groups to invest in constructing schools and clinics in underserved communities.

Mr. Mseteka made the remarks during a medical outreach program organized by the Trust in Matero, which targeted 1,700 people for free medical checkups and medications.

He said the initiative was driven by the realization that many people cannot afford essential medicines due to high costs.

Mr. Mseteka added that the successful Matero outreach would be replicated in other parts of the country to reach more vulnerable populations.

The outreach provided free services including checkups and medication for various ailments, reflecting the Trust’s commitment to public welfare.

Dr. Tubulu Mbala expressed joy over the overwhelming response from residents who turned up in large numbers to access the free health services.

He said the outreach catered to a wide range of health conditions, with only complex cases referred to Matero Level One Hospital.

Dr. Mbala noted that such initiatives are vital in reducing the burden on public hospitals and improving community health.

The Muslim Social and Welfare Trust has pledged to continue working with communities and stakeholders to promote inclusive healthcare across Zambia.

