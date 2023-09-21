Muslims Community Accuse Opposition Of Bitterness

OPPOSITION LEADER, MUSLIMS ACCUSE OPPOSITION OF BITTERNESS

OPPOSITION Zambians United for Sustainable Development – ZUSD Party President Lazarus Chisela has criticised opposition party leaders in the country for practicing what he has termed as politics of adversity and bitterness.

Chisela says the checks and balances currently being offered portray the image of an opposition that is bitter and is failing to offer constructive criticism.

He says political party leaders should start to offer alternative solutions to the government as opposed to constantly issuing offensive statements.

Chisela believes the checks and balances being offered have no capacity to help the current administration learn anything positive.

Choma Muslim Community Member Sheikh Maidah is of the view that the opposition political parties in Zambia are jealous of the New Dawn Administration because of its achievements and policies.

